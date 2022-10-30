IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0115

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. IOST has a market capitalization of $214.22 million and $20.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,496.39 or 0.31392958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

