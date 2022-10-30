Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $23.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

