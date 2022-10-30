IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
IperionX Price Performance
IPX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540. IperionX has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.
About IperionX
