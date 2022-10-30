IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.27 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 101.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

