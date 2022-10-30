iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 309,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 271,948 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.87 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

