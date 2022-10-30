iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lessened by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,614,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

