iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

