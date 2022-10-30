iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 164,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

