iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

