iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.54. 2,227,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

