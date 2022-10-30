iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.