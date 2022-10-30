iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000.

IJH opened at $242.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.18.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

