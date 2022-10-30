ITM Power (LON:ITM) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 79.92 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.45. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37).

In other news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). In other news, insider Denise Cockrem acquired 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). Also, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,415 shares of company stock worth $3,044,073.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

