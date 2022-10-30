ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.91

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.91 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 69.01 ($0.83). ITV shares last traded at GBX 66.82 ($0.81), with a volume of 9,694,884 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.91) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 110.67 ($1.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 556.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

