Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.85

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and traded as high as C$9.76. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 1,378,918 shares changing hands.

IVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

