JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,908,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,846.8 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

JDHIF stock remained flat at $5.34 during midday trading on Friday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

(Get Rating)

See Also

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.