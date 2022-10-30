Jet Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $141,505.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $132.95 million and approximately $141,505.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00045161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07802675 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,177.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

