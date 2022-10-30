JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.