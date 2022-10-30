John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65 to $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. 336,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

