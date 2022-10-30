Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.82 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

