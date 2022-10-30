Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 126,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.