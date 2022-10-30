JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $250,140.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

