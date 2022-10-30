Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

