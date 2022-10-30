Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ traded down 1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 10.74. 3,740,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.97. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of 9.74 and a twelve month high of 43.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZ. UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

