Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRRGF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $2.13 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.