Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $698,869.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $109.00 million and $698,869.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.44 or 0.31514512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012308 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

