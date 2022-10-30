Kellogg (NYSE:K) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of K stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.