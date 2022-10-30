KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67,545,964,939,908.20 billion and $72,124.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

