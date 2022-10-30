Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.99

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.99 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 49.22 ($0.59). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 51.32 ($0.62), with a volume of 4,513 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of €0.26 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

