Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 82 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $202.14. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.