Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

FISV opened at $102.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

