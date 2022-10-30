Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

