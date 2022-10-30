Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

