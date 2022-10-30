Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in PPL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,762,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,807,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in PPL by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 23.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PPL by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

