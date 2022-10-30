Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

