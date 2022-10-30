Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.2 %

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

NYSE ROK opened at $257.08 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.