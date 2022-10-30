Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

