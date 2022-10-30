KlayUniverse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.34 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 66.6% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $30.34 million and approximately $5,084.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,499.25 or 0.31559655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.63491375 USD and is down -14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,530.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

