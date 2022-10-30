Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS KHTRF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

