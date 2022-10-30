KonPay (KON) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, KonPay has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $146,976.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

