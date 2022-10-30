K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 32.0% in October

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 5,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KPLUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

