KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $10.21 or 0.00049145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $4.51 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

