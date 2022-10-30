L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

