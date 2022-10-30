Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.64

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.64 and traded as low as C$28.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$28.18, with a volume of 289,057 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

