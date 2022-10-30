Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $405.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

