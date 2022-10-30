Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.0 %

Landstar System stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

