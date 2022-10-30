Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 7,028 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

