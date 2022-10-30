Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.