Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

