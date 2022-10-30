Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $2,237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $9,411,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $159.35. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.86.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

